Tinubu, most tolerant Nigerian leader since independence — Oke 

The Member Representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State and Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Oluwole Oke, has described President Bola Tinubu as the most civil and tolerant leader Nigeria has had since Independence

This was contained in a goodwill message on Friday to commemorate the second anniversary of President Tinubu’s Administration in office.

According to the federal lawmaker who recently decamped to the All Progressives Congress from the Peoples Democratic Party, Tinubu is the most civil and tolerant president Nigeria has ever had going by the administration’s unwavering respect for fundamental human rights.

Oke pointed out that despite criticisms from opposition parties, within the APC, and even from the President’s own South West base, no one has been harassed or persecuted, a sharp departure from past administrations.

He lauded the President’s economic courage in removing the petroleum subsidy, describing it as a decisive move that broke the grip of entrenched interests and ensured that public revenues now reach the federation account and are fairly distributed in line with the Constitution, adding: “This is the essence of fiscal federalism.”

The lawmaker also commended the administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, citing the establishment of the Students Loan Fund and the unprecedented number of young Nigerians appointed into ministerial and MDAs leadership roles.

He insisted: “No other Nigerian President has matched this feat.”

The statement added that while speaking on the international stage, the lawmaker noted President Tinubu’s successful diplomatic engagements, including securing a $2.5 billion agricultural investment from Brazil and restoring Nigeria’s international credibility, as reflected in the country’s removal from the IMF debtor list.

According to the him: “The President’s commitment to peace, support for traditional and religious leaders, non-interference in the operations of anti-corruption agencies, and ongoing reforms in the security architecture were also highlighted as marks of visionary leadership.

“Security is a shared responsibility.”

One urged citizens to support ongoing efforts to secure the nation.

He further noted that Nigerian workers have received wage increases under President Tinubu’s watch.

He said: “On all fronts—economy, rights, education, diplomacy, security, and governance—Mr. President has delivered and continues to lead with courage and compassion.

“He is truly the father of a new Nigeria.”

