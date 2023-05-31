Tinubu meets with Xi Jinping special delegation

President Bola Tinubu is presently holding a bilateral meeting with the Special Envoy of the Chinese President, Xi Jinping.

Also at the meeting is the Vice Chairman, Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Peng Qinghua.

The meeting was held barely 72 hours after envoys of the United States of America USA, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia pledged support for the Tinubu administration.

Peng, who is the leader of the Chinese delegation to the inauguration ceremony of Tinubu, arrived at the Villa around 3.30pm after which he was ushered into the President’s office.

The delegation also included the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun and his deputy.

Details of the bilateral meeting could not be immediately established, yet, it might not be unconnected with likely collaboration between Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China.