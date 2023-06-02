Tinubu meets with Wike, Makinde, Ibori

President Bola Tinubu is presently meeting with the Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, the immediate past Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, as well as a former Delta State’s Governor, James Ibori.

The trio walked into the Villa at around 4:25pm – about the time the Chief Executive Officer of Access Holding Plc, Herbert Wigwe, who had been to the President’s office, was leaving.

Makinde and Wike, both members of PDP G5 Governors played supportive roles for Tinubu’s emergence as the winner of February 25 Presidential poll.

The agenda of their meeting could not be immediately established as at the time of filing this report.