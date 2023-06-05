Tinubu meets with striking health workers, pledges commitment to sector’s revival

President Bola Tinubu has pledged his administration’s commitment to the revival of the country’s health sector in order to restore public confidence.

The President made the pledge while having an audience with leaders of Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), an affiliate of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Monday in Abuja.

While harping on the importance of health and the professionals in the sector to humanity, he promised to resolve all the challenges facing the sector for optimum performance.

“The health sector is one with a commitment to humanity. We will resolve all the problems. Trust must be enshrined in all discussions.

“I promise you, we will accelerate this. We will resolve all the issues. Please go back to work,” he said.

Acting Chairman of the union, Dr Obinna Ogbonna, said that members of the union were ready to go back to work for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Ogbonna pleaded with the president to pay attention to the healthcare delivery system through investment in infrastructure and better welfare for workers so as to stop the brain drain currently plaguing the sector.

“Mr President, now that we have assurance from the top, we are encouraged to go back and talk to our members with a view to going back to work,” he said.

A member of JOHESU executive council, Olumide Akintayo, urged the Federal Government to always respond to labour issues and nip them in the bud proactively.

The union had, on May 25, embarked on an indefinite strike to press home their demands.

The industrial action has hampered hospital services in federal government hospitals across the country.

Similarly, the health workers are demanding for immediate approval and implementation of the technical committee report on Consolidated Health Salary Structure adjustment.

They are also demanding for immediate payment of the omission and shortfall in the COVID-19 hazard/inducement allowances of the affected health workers in federal health institutions.

The Union is also seeking for payment of the new hazard allowance and peculiar allowance to its members, under the aegis of JOHESU/AHPA NAN