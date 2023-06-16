Tinubu meets Asari Dokubo at Presidential Villa

President Bola Tinubu is presently meeting with a former Niger Delta militant leader, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Details of the agenda of the meeting are not available yet, as at the time of filing this report, still, it is believed that the meeting is likely to be part of the President’s ongoing consultations with the opinion leaders from the Niger Delta region.

One of the Tinubu administration’s key economic blueprints is to increase oil and gas production and part one of the ways to achieve the goal is to stop militancy and crude oil theft in the zone.

Dokubo is reputed for being a vocal and avowed supporter of President Tinubu, during the last presidential election campaigns.

Tinubu had earlier in the week met with some other key figures from the region. This includes: Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Chief Timi Alaibe, former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). Dr Dakuku Peterside.