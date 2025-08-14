Tinubu made cancer treatment possible in Nigeria – Information Minister

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, on Thursday disclosed that President Bola Tinubu’s renewed Hope Agenda has made the treatment of cancer possible in the country.

Idris made this known when he and his team paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, in Enugu.

He said that all the information structures of the Federal Government were brought to Enugu to see and report the positive efforts of Tinubu and Mbah.

According to him, Tinubu has done so well that one will wonder if he is on his second term.

Idris also said that he had noticed what Mbah had done in the state, describing Enugu as the heart of the South-East.

“We have seen what the governor has done, from the policies and programmes of his predecessor.

“Also, we are here to show that President Tinubu is working and to see what his policies and programmes are achieving positively across the region.

“Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, in policies and programmes, has revolutionised the health sector so that treatment of cancer can now be done here in Nigeria.

“There are six treatment facilities in the six zones of the country, including Enugu, with similar machines found in other parts of the world, and experts have been trained to handle them.

“So, anyone who wants to go out of the country to treat cancer is doing so based on choice, and not because we don’t have facilities and experts to treat the person.

“We must give credit to President Tinubu for the people he put in place to revamp the health sector,” he said.

The minister further explained that Tinubu had made it possible for security agencies to synergise and achieve results, hence the improved security situation that the country is currently witnessing.

He, however, said that it was not yet over, adding that the president would continue to do more for the country to address all the challenges.

