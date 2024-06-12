Tinubu, like some other world leaders, slips at event + Video, photos

President Bola Tinubu fell at an event to mark the 25th anniversary of the return of the country to democracy and the 31st anniversary of the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election on Tuesday in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The President lost his footing as he climbed into the vehicle provided for him to inspect the parade at the event.

Tinubu had fully climbed the stairs into the pick up van when it appeared his flowing robe (babariga) became locked into his shoe, thus slipping.

The video of the scene had since flooded the social media, especially X.

The Nigerian leader is not the first to have fallen at a public event.

While some linked it to his age, The Eagle Online can report that younger world leaders, including President Vladimir Putin of Russia and former President Barack Obama of the United States of America, had slipped openly before now.

Putin was reported to have fallen down from a staircase.

Obama slipped while descending the presidential plane, christened: “Air Force One,” but was quick to pick himself up before help reached him.

So also did former US President Gerald Ford have a massive fall from Air Force One in 1975.

In 2019, Chinese leader Xi Jinping also fell in public.

Former President of Zimbabwe, late Robert Mugabe, also fell in the public eye before he was swept out of power.

For always on flick former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, he slipped during a charity tug of war in 2015.

Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt fell down the steps in Paris, France in 2015, landing her on her hands and knees.

Thorning-Schmidt was exiting France’s Elysee Palace wearing high heel shoes before she wobbled and her ankles appeared to give way, causing her to tumble and let out a scream.

She quickly dusted herself off and proceeded to take questions from nearby reporters.

Margaret Thatcher fell in 1982 in Beijing, China.

Thatcher’s fall came during a negotiation meeting for some English islands.

President Bola Tinubu slipped and fell 🙆



President Bola Tinubu slipped and fell