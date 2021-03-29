The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has lauded Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State for strengthening anti-corruption institutions.

Tinubu gave the commendation on Sunday in Kano while inaugurating the Office of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The APC leader, who lauded the governor for the restructured edifice, also praised him for his efforts in fighting corruption.

He said: “This is a welcome development indeed and we salute the governor for this encouraging effort.

“In ensuring Nigeria becomes a member of a committed international community that frees us from the burden of corruption, this and similar edifices could play an important role in that.

“To a lot of us looking forward to a prosperous, corruption-free Nigeria and Africa, today is dedicated to that objective.”

In his remark, Ganduje said at the time his administration took over, the institution had achieved little.

He said he appointed a very vibrant human rights activist, Muhuyi Rmin-Gado, to chair the agency.

He added: “When he was appointed as the chairman, we made it very clear that there would be no interference in the activities of the agency and up till now we have not interfered in any of its activities.”

Ganduje said his administration would continue to support the anti-graft body for effective and efficient operations.

Tinubu also inspected some other projects being executed by the state government.