Tinubu lauds Ashiru’s appointment as Odua Group chair

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated renowned management expert and former Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in Ogun State, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, over his appointment as Chairman of the Board of Odua Group.

Odua Group is a conglomerate owned by the governments of the six states of the South-west geopolitical zone.

In a congratulatory statement issued by his Media Office on Saturday in Abuja, Asiwaju Tinubu described Otunba Ashiru’s appointment as Odua Board Chairman as an excellent appointment.

He said: “I congratulate prominent management expert, Otunba Ashiru, over his appointment as Chairman of the Board of Odua Group.

“His appointment is another testament to the confidence of many, including the Board of Directors of the group, in his competence and capacity. He is an excellent pick for this important job.

“As Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in Ogun State, Otunba Ashiru showed his worth. A banker of high standing and fellow of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Ashiru was helpful in raising the revenue profile of the state.

“I urge Otunba Ashiru to put up his best efforts so he can take Odua Group to a higher pedestal. I wish him God’s speed and guidance.”