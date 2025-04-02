Tinubu lauded for removing Kyari, Akinyelure, NNPC board

An economist, Prof. Evans Osabuohien, has commended President Bola Tinubu for removing both the Chairman, Board and Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

Osabuohien, who is Head of the Economics Department at Covenant University in Ota, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday that their removal was a welcome development.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the removal of Pius Akinyelure, the Company’s Chairman, and Mele Kyari, the GCEO, was announced on Tuesday in Abuja.

Osabuohien said sacking the NNPC board would help to check sharp practices in the petroleum sector.

“The sacking of the NNPC board was a right step in the right direction,” he added.

The economist however stated that the move should not stop there. “There is the need for a holistic probe of that sector,” he said.

Osabuohien said NNPC had been recording losses since in the past two years when it became a private company.

He suggested that the Federal Government should make NNPC a public liabilities company so that there would be a board of directors which would be responsible to the public.

“This will make the sector vibrant and be contributing positively to the economy and generating employment opportunities in the country.”

Osabuohien also urged the Federal Government to look into the recent conflict between the NNPC and Dangote Group.

NAN reports that presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga had on Tuesday in a statement said President Tinubu had removed both Akinyelure and Kyari, and all other board members.

The President had instead replaced Akinyelure and Kyari with Ahmadu Kida and Bayo Ojulari respectively.

