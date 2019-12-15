Niger State-owned Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida University, Lapai has conferred a Honorary Degree on the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu bagged Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) honorary degree.

Also, the institution conferred a Posthumous Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science Sc.D (Honoris Causa) on late Engr. Abdulkadir Kure, former Governor of Niger State; and Justice Maria Sanda Zukogi, the Degree of Doctor of Law (Honoris Causa).

While her late husband’s citation was being read and the Honorary degree conferred, Engr. Kure’s wife, Senator Zainab Kure, wept and was consoled by families and friends.

While presenting his speech at the third combined convocation of the IBBUL, the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Nasiru Maiturare, said the institution is graduating a total of 3,212 students for the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 sessions.

Maiturare added that the 23 graduands made first class, 700 with second class upper, 1,999 with second class lower, 470 in third class category and 29 graduands with a pass and 91 at Postgraduate level.

The overall best graduating student for the 2017/2018 session was Yansahwu Adio of French Department with a CGPA of 4.77 and Maryam Gomina of Physics Department emerged overall best graduating student for 2018/2019 session with a CGPA of 4.73.

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, represented by former Minister of Finance, Abubakar Muye, and former military Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar, also represented by Engr. Inuwa Kuta, both congratulated the graduands and awardees.

Also present at the event were Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada; former Minister of Sports, Sani Ndanusa; and Traditional rulers.