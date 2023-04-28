Tinubu joins Buhari, other faithful to perform Juma’at prayer at Aso Rock Mosque

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Friday joined President Muhammadu Buhari and hundreds of Muslim faithful to perform the 2-raka’at Jumat prayer at the Aso Rock Mosque, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The prayer session was led by the Chief Imam of the Mosque, Malam Abubakar Sulaiman.

Muslim faithful in attendance included: the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa and National Security Adviser, retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Others are: the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, some heads of para-military organisations and other Muslim faithful.