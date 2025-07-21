Tinubu is one term president, no patriotic Nigerian will support him in 2027 – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has labeled President Bola Tinubu as a poor choice for Nigerians ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Monday, asserted that the party is the only one with the capacity to defeat President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress.

He stated, “The PDP is the only party that can unseat the APC. We have the support, the base, and a national spread.

“There is no community without PDP members, because it is truly the people’s party. Nigerians are eager for the PDP’s return.

“With the APC’s numerous failures, I can confidently say that no patriotic Nigerian, group, or political party will support Tinubu in 2027.

Also Read:

“It is clear that President Bola Tinubu is a bad market. So, no one, whether individual or group, who is experiencing what we’re all going through will vote for Tinubu.

“Tinubu is a bad market and a one-term President.”

Addressing the recent defection of some of its members to the APC and the newly formed coalition under the African Democratic Congress, Ologunagba stated, “Our party is organic and formidable. It is important to make it clear that the people who make up the party are not defecting.

“They are not defecting because of hunger or insecurity.

“The people who form the bulk of our party, as well as Nigerians who are apolitical, look up to the PDP. So, they are not defecting.”

Post Views: 9