Tinubu inaugurates 27km Lekki Deep Sea Port access road

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday inaugurated completed 27km dual reinforced concrete Deep Sea Port Access Route at Lekki, Lagos State.

President Tinubu also at the same occasion of Thursday virtually inaugurated some other road projects across Nigeria.

The President equally flagged off construction of sections of the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway and Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

At the inauguration in Lagos, Tinubu described the Lekki Deep Sea Port Access Route as a landmark project.

“A few days ago, I commissioned Phase One of Section One of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway here in Lagos, a part of our transformational infrastructure, to mark our second anniversary in office.

“While I reaffirm our commitment, as an administration, to deliver enduring infrastructure across our great nation, it is essential that I clarify some misconceptions by some critics of our lofty projects,” he said.

Tinubu said that the Federal Executive Council approved the legacy projects to be procured, awarded and constructed in sections.

He clarified that the 30km segment of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway he inaugurated on May 31 was part of the 47.7km six-lane Section One, Phase One, of the project, and not the entire coastal highway project totalling 750km.

“No contractor has been awarded the entire corridor.

“Our approach has been systematic, transparent and section-based.”

Tinubu said that the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, envisioned 47 years ago under the Shagari administration, was another legacy project his administration revived.

“This corridor – spanning Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos- holds immense potential for agriculture, trade, and industrialisation.

“It connects over 58 dams, vast arable farmlands and trade routes to our West African neighbours, and offers great promise for windmill energy generation,” he said.

He said that, in Kebbi, his administration had completed over 10km of the 258km three-lane carriageway.

“Today, we flag off the second carriageway. This section is the longest,” he said.

He disclosed that, in Sokoto, work had begun on the 120km single-carriageway by three lanes, from Illela, adding that more than 10km had already been completed.

“Today, we shall be flagging off the second carriageway of 120km by three lanes.

“More sections are being designed for procurement and award within the whole length of the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway.”

In his speech, the Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi said that the Deep Sea Port Access Route would serve deep sea ports.

He expressed the hope that with the inauguration of the road, challenges with accessing the ports had been tackled.

‘’Today, Your Excellency, I present to you about six projects completed in northern Nigeria,” he added.

Umahi listed the projects to include the 38km Yakasai to Zaria Road and the 82km Kwana to Hadejia Road in Kano.

On the four legacy projects, Umahi said that the ministry was designing a link-up on the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway.

“We are designing the link-up, which is 61km.

“May you have the opportunity, because of your good heart, to make real all the visions you have for Lagos State and this country.”

