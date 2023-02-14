Tinubu: I will work to advance Buhari’s legacies

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday told a mammoth rally in Owerri, Imo State capital, that he would work assiduously to advance the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari.

At the rally attended by the president, the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, at least three state governors Hope Uzodinnma (Imo), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Babajide Sanwo-olu (Lagos) as well as Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege among others, Asíwájú Tinubu said the good work of the president particularly in the area of infrastructure revolution, revamping agriculture, road and railway network would be sustained.

“You know the president with honesty, integrity and dependability. We will continue with his incorruptible and being straightforward attributes, ” he said.

The APC candidate also promised to prudently manage the nation’s resources and increase the revenue – generation capacity as he did when he was Lagos governor.

To the people of Imo, Asíwájú Tinubu said he would further invest in education as President Buhari who upgraded two institutions in the state to universities did, and help to make the state a tourist destination.

“We will strengthen and promote peace and unity in the state and confront violence and man inhumanity to fellow man as that’s the only way growth and development can be achieved,” he said.

Addressing the rally, President Buhari said for the up-tenth time that Asiwaju would be the next president of the country God willing.

He said he had accompanied Tinubu to the state to sell him to the people, expressing gratitude for the massive turnout at the rally.

The president had earlier paid a courtesy call on traditional rulers in the state at their council chamber where he had also canvassed support for Asíwájú’s election.

The Chairman of the Traditional Council in the state who received Buhari, Eze Udo, HRH Dr Eze Okeke, conferred on the president the Chieftaincy title of Nwanne Dinamba, meaning a brother in The Diaspora.

The host-governor, Senator Uzodinnma, while welcoming the dignitaries to the state, restated that Imo is part of the Nigerian entity and “in brotherhood the people of the state shall stand with other Nigerians.”

He thanked Buhari for his support for the state, adding that his presence at the rally was a great testament to his determination to get the party to win the next election and to grow further.

Those who attended the rally held at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri also included APC Deputy Chairman (South), Barrister Emma Enekwu, former Edo State governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Idris Wase and APC National Woman Leader Betta Edu.