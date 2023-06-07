Tinubu holds first meeting with Nigeria Governors’ Forum

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently holding his maiden meeting with governors across the 36 states of the federation under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) at the State House, Abuja.

In attendance at the meeting which started around 12:36pm are the governors of Zamfara, Kano, Taraba, Kogi, Ogun, Nasarawa, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Ebonyi, Lagos, Rivers, Osun, Jigawa, Benue, Taraba, Delta, Enugu, Rivers, Oyo, Plateau, Kebbi, Abia, Imo, Bauchi.

The deputy governors of Edo and Niger are representing their states.

The governors, who are conspicuously missing before the start of the meeting are governors of Katsina, Kaduna, Gombe, Borno, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Ekiti, Sokoto, and Ondo.

Vice President Kashim Shettima and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, are equally attending the meeting.

President Tinubu had on Friday met with the governors of his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the auspices of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).