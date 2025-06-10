Tinubu heads back to Abuja after Eid holidays in Lagos

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday headed back to Abuja, concluding his Eid holidays spent in Lagos.

He arrived in Lagos on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 for the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States and Sallah celebration.

A video shared by the Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, showed the President with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, en route to the airport.

The accompanying caption stated: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu heads back to Abuja from Lagos after the Eid Holidays in Lagos.

“He was accompanied to the airport by H.E @jidesanwoolu, the Executive Governor of Lagos.”

