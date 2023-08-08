Tinubu has told us why he can’t cut cost of governance — NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has explained to workers why he cannot cut the cost of governance.

Nigerians have been calling for a cut in the cost of governance, especially since the government removed subsidy on petrol.

Speaking on Monday when he appeared on Channels Television, the President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, said Tinubu offered the reasons when he met with leaders of the Organised Labour last week.

Ajaero, who spoke on: “Politics Today,” met with President Tinubu alongside other leaders of Organised Labour, including the President of the Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo, on the night of August 2, the day the unions embarked on a strike over the further hike in the cost of petrol after the removal of subsidy.

He said they took the President up on the reduction of aircraft in the presidential fleet and appointment of several advisers.

According to the NLC president, Tinubu argued that rather than subscribe to complaints over hiring numerous Senior Advisers and “SAs to SAs”, the unionists should consider see it in the light of job creation.

He said: “He (Tinubu) took his own case for example.

“He told us that if you come to his fleet of cars, that it was large and he made efforts to reduce it and he was told that it’s a security issue.

“He equally went further to say that he prefers to use his own private jet and they told him no, it’s a security issue, he must use the government jet.

“And he went further to say, even himself, that he’s using only a two-bedroom flat.

“That he’s trying as much as possible to tighten his belt and he will try as much as possible to talk to his people working with him.

“So, I don’t know what that means.”