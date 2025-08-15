Tinubu has set Nigeria on path of steady growth – Idris

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, has said that President Bola Tinubu has repositioned Nigeria and placed it on a path of steady growth and development.

The minister said this while presenting the mid-term achievements of the Tinubu administration to the people of Plateau State on Thursday in Jos, the capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister was represented by Bitrus Bonkat, the Head, Federal Information Centre in Plateau State.

Idris disclosed that the administration has achieved tremendous strides in critical sectors of the economy, in the last two years.

He said: “We have gathered here, not just to commemorate the success of policies and programmes of this government, but to renew our dedication to the progress of our beloved country.

“Every achievement is a step towards building a stronger and more prosperous nation; and the current administration remains committed to putting the welfare of every citizen at the heart of its work.

“As we look on the journey so far, it is clear that the road ahead holds even greater promise; this government is building a solid foundation that will leave a lasting legacy for the next generation.

Also Read:

“This gathering is a testament to our collective resolve and commitment to turn vision into action; this is what the Tinubu’s administration is doing.”

The minister explained that the administration has repositioned the health, education, agriculture and power sectors, and as well, ensured food security

He added that the Tinubu-led administration has provided critical infrastructure such as roads, improved and affordable transportation system, youth empowerment, among others.

Idris further reiterated the commitment of the administration to tackling insecurity and ensuring the safety of lives and property in all parts of the country.

He, however, called on Nigerians to pray, support and be patient with the government, adding that some of the reform programmes would not provide immediate results.

Post Views: 17