Tinubu has promised APC Governors vice president’s slot — Spokesman

The spokesperson of the Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Bayo Onanuga, has revealed that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 polls, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has ceded the slot of his running mate to one of the governors elected on the platform of the party.

The spokesman made this known on Wednesday when he spoke with Trust TV’s Daily Politics on the choice of running mate.

Onanuga, however, said the issue of the running mate for the APC standard bearer would be collectively resolved.

He said when Tinubu met members of the Progressives Governors Forum, the body for Governments elected on the platform of the APC, he promised them the slot of the vice president.

Onanuga said: “When Tinubu met the progressives governors at their forum, he told them that: ‘You are going to be the people who will pick my running mate.’”

He said research has shown that the problems of Nigerians have nothing to do with religion, but security, economic prosperity and employment among others, which make up over 70 per cent of their needs.

He said the issue of religion in politics is of less concern to an average Nigerian.

Onanuga stressed: “In 1993, MKO Abiola, a Muslim, picked [Baba Gana] Kingibe, a Muslim.

“There was some uproar at that time about a ‘Muslim-Muslim ticket’ but what happened in the election?

“The two candidates won the election clearly.

“There was a [Bashir] Tofa who picked a Christian from the South who couldn’t beat the Muslim-Muslim ticket.”

He said politicians are responsible for the division of Nigerians along religious lines.