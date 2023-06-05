Tinubu has not offered me appointment but I’m not too big to serve Nigeria – Wike

The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said he would make consultations with his wife and friends to determine whether or not to take up any appointment offer from President Bola Tinubu.

Wike, in an interview with BBC Pidgin, insisted that his wife and friends are the set of people he would first reach out to.

The Peoples Democratic Party chieftain who clarified that the President had yet to broach any such issue with him, however declared that he is not too big to serve the country.

However, Wike said he would want to rest for now, after serving as a governor for eight years.

According to him, “I’m going to rest; I have worked for eight years, so I’m going to rest.

“Tinubu has not informed me about getting an appointment; I’m not too big to serve my country, but he has never told me that he would give me an appointment.

“If he asks me, the first thing I will do is ask my wife and friends what they think about it.

“I will also assess myself if I’m prepared. I will never do what I’m not ready for,” he remarked.

Wike had ruled out plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress, even after meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Friday.

He said he only visited the president to offer him support four days after his inauguration.