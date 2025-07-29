Tinubu has kept his promises, says  Northern Governors’ Forum

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, has said that President Bola Tinubu has kept the promises made in 2023, adding, “he is still keeping them.”

Yahaya made this known at a two-day Interactive Session on Government-citizens’ Engagement organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) at the Arewa House, on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He said the theme of the programme, ‘Assessing Electoral Promises: Fostering Government-citizens’ Engagement for National Unity’, speaks to the very heart of what makes democracy meaningful.

According to him, true democracy and good governance are not a one-way street, but a continuous dialogue between leaders and citizens.

Yahaya said, “Forums like this are crucial to building public trust and strengthening citizens’ participation in governance.

“They are not just meant to showcase achievements, but to create spaces where citizens can question, suggest, and hold power accountable.

“As leaders, we must have the humility to accept our mistakes where we err, and make adjustments where possible, based on the needs and feedback of the people.

“As we review, engage with representatives of the Federal Government, let us do so with fairness and wisdom.”

The Governor added that the North’s partnership with Tinubu’s administration had yielded concrete results, from infrastructure to security to governance.

Yahaya said, ”In 2027, we must reward performance and hard work, and by that measure, President Tinubu has earned our continued support.”

He recalled that when Tinubu stood before them during the 2023 campaign, he made specific commitments to Northern Nigeria.

Yahaya said, “The North, believing in President Tinubu’s vision, voted strongly for him, contributing to over 60% of Tinubu’s winning votes.

“Today, we gather not for empty rhetoric, but to examine those promises and assess the level of progress so far.

“What we find is an administration that has delivered meaningful results for our region despite facing significant national challenges.”

According to him, this shows that democracy can only work when leaders deliver on their promises.

He continued, “And leaders can only deliver when citizens are engaged, and policies and programmes are designed and implemented in ways that reflect the yearnings and aspirations of the citizenry.

“I make bold to say that the evidence of progress is visible across our region.

“Thanks to Mr President’s renewed hope agenda, many projects started by the previous administration are now racing towards completion.

“These include the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway, the Kano-Katsina-Maradi rail line, the rehabilitation of the Kaduna Refinery, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline project, and continuation of drilling activities in Kolmani Oilfields.

*These projects promise to bring industrial growth and energy security to Northern Nigeria.”

According to Yahaya, new infrastructure projects are also coming up, including various inter-state road networks like and the ambitious Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway that will connect Northern producers to southern markets.

Others are agriculture value chain initiatives targeting Northern states, expansion and upgrade of healthcare facilities all point to a deliberate policy towards uplifting the wellbeing of our people.

He added, “On the security front, we have witnessed significant progress.

“Through coordinated military operations and improved intelligence gathering, over 300 bandit kingpins and terrorist commanders have been eliminated, disrupting criminal networks that terrorized our communities.

“While challenges remain, the trajectory is clear – the siege on our people is being lifted.

“The creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development addresses a generations-old challenge, providing a framework to modernize our pastoral economy.

“This administration has also demonstrated commitment to our youth through targeted grants and renewed efforts to tackle the Almajiri and out-of-school children crisis through partnerships with state governments, traditional institutions and international partners.

Yahaya said there was no doubt that the economic reforms undertaken by Tinubu’s administration, including fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate floatation, have come with debilitating side effects.

He added, “However, these were necessary measures in order to stabilise our economy for long-term growth. The pain is real, but so is the progress.”

Yahaya said that to sustain and build on these gains, all Northern stakeholders must play their part, adding, “our state governments must complement federal initiatives with local investments in infrastructure and human capital development.

“Traditional rulers and religious leaders should continue their vital role in community mobilization and conflict resolution.

“Business leaders and civil society must maintain their constructive engagement.

“Our region’s decisive support for this administration was rooted in the understanding that the North-Southwest alliance is not merely political arithmetic, but a stabilizing force for national unity.”

In attendance were serving and former Governors, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), National Security Adviser (NSA) Service Chiefs, and ministers.

Others were: Aides, Heads of government parastatals, MDAs and captains of industries from the Northern extraction.

The Managing Director of NAN, Malam Ali M. Ali, was also attending the epochal event.

