A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu has endorsed Governor Biodun Oyebanji for a second term in office.

The former two-term governor revealed this to newsmen shortly after his visit to President Tinubu in his private residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

Fayose said that he put the question directly to Tinubu again following reports that the President had changed his mind concerning who to back for the 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State.

Also Read

The member of the Peoples Democratic Party said Tinubu told him pointedly that he was still backing Oyebanji, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

He said Oyebanji was doing very well as governor of Ekiti State, adding that himself and other former governors were behind him for his re-election.

Post Views: 3