Tinubu has endorsed Akpobio for Senate Presidency — Umahi, Ndume + Video

The outgoing Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi and Senator Ali Ndume have both stepped down for ex-Senator Goodwill Akpabio as Senate President.

Umahi disclosed this while speaking with the newsmen after a meeting between the aspirants and Akpabio at Government House in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

Speaking, Umahi confirmed that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has called on him and requested that he should support his candidate and he has accepted to do that.

He said Akpabio is his friend and brother.

Umahi explained that he has once stepped down for Akpabio as Deputy Senate President and he and other aspirant, Ndume have agreed to rally round and support Tinubu’s candidate to actualize his ambition.

Ndume, while speaking on the outcome of the meeting, corroborated Umahi, saying that they have endorsed Godswill Akpabio/Barau Jibrin ticket – as the Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively.

Speaking to newsmen, the man of the moment, Akpabio said the message has been delivered by his colleagues, adding that by God’s grace, he and Jibrin would emerge victorious.

Jibrin equally corroborated the responses by other aspirants.

The 10th National Assembly is expected to be inaugurated in June after the inauguration of President-elect, Tinubu May 29.