Tinubu harps on unity as Nigeria celebrates Independence

Senator Oluremi Tinubu has called on Nigerians to shun all attempts to cause disunity amongst them, and remain unflinching in spite of whatever challenges besetting the nation.

She made the call in her goodwill message to commemorate Nigeria’s Independence anniversary.

“As we celebrate, we must make out time for sober reflections, realising that the things that bind us together are stronger than those which threaten to divide us.

“We must shun all attempts to cause disunity amongst us, and remain unflinching in spite of whatever challenges we may face,” she said.

Senator Tinubu said the celebration should be “a reminder of where we have come from, how far we have gone, the price that we paid for this freedom and all that bind us together as a nation.

“It is a reminder to hold on to the hope for better days, and the determination to make Nigeria work.”

She said it was obvious that as a nation “we may have gone off course a few times,” but that “what matters most is that we have found our way back and are on course to the realisation of the Nigeria of our dreams.”

She appreciated the security operatives who continue to defend the internal peace and sovereignty of the country, adding that the responsibility now rests on all to safeguard, preserve, cherish and build a nation that future generations of Nigerians will be proud of.

“On this note, I congratulate the good people of Lagos Central Senatorial District, Lagos State, and all Nigerians at home and the Diaspora on this 61st Anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence,” she said.