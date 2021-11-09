Tinubu hails Sultan on 15th anniversary of ascension to throne

Former Lagos governor and All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on the 15th anniversary of his ascension to the throne.

He said since he ascended the throne in November 2006, the royal father has provided purposeful leadership and direction not only to the Sokoto Caliphate but also to the Islamic Ummah in Nigeria and beyond.

Asiwaju Tinubu said this in a congratulatory letter to the respected traditional ruler personally signed by him and released by his Media Office on Monday in Lagos.

The former Lagos governor said in the letter: “Warm congratulations to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on the 15th anniversary of his ascension to the throne.

“Since you ascended the throne as the 20th Sultan of Sokoto in November 2006, you have given purposeful leadership and direction to only for the Sokoto Caliphate but also to the Islamic Ummah in Nigeria and beyond.

As Co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers, you remain committed to and indeed worked assiduously for peace, unity and stability in Nigeria.

“You are the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and indeed the Spiritual leader of Muslims in Nigeria and strong promoter of Islam, yet you have always preached tolerance and the need to accommodate all other religious faiths.

“As you mark this important milestone, I pray that your reign continue to be successful, peaceful and prosperous. May it continue to usher in growth and development within the Sokoto Caliphate.

“May Almighty Allah grant you many more years and more wisdom to continue to lead the caliphate and Islamic Ummah as excellently as you do.”