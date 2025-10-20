Tinubu hails Senator Kwankwaso on birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, influential politician and former governor of Kano State, on his birthday on October 21, 2025.

He rejoiced with Kwankwaso’s family, friends and political associates as they mark this special day.

The President acknowledged Kwankwaso’s invaluable services to the country in the various leadership positions he has held.

As former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives in the aborted Third Republic, governor of Kano State for two terms, Minister of Defence and Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District, Kwankwaso has made his mark and contributed greatly to national development.

President Tinubu affirmed that the Senator’s growing influence in the North, particularly in Kano State, highlights his pro-people politics, reminiscent of the politics of late Mallam Aminu Kano and late Alhaji Abubakar Rimi.

“Senator Kwankwaso remains a friend and ally with whom I served in the National Assembly in 1992 and later as governors in 1999.

“We also worked together in founding the All Progressives Congress. Although he later left the APC to establish the New Nigeria Peoples Party, it is noteworthy that he remains within the progressive fold,” President Tinubu remarked.

The President wishes him good health and many more years of impactful service to the nation.