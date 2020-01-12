All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has felicitated with Senate President Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan on turning 61.

Tinubu described him as a profound academic, experienced parliamentarian, patriotic Nigerian, excellent politician and forthright human being.

Commending the Senate President further, Asiwaju Tinubu said he had changed the face of law-making and Executive-National Assembly relationship forever.

In a congratulatory statement released by his Media Office on Sunday in Abuja, the APC leader said: “I heartily congratulate Senate President Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan on turning 61 and join his family, colleagues in the 9th National Assembly, the government and people of his Yobe home-state and indeed all Nigerians in wishing him a most memorable birthday.

“This occasion brings to mind Dr Lawan’s commitment to the country, consistency and reliability as a lawmaker and politician.

“His rich background as an academic and lawmaker has positively impacted law-making and institutional relationship.

“Having previously served two terms in the House of Representatives and three terms in the Senate before emerging Senate President in his fourth term, he has lodged remarkable institutional memory such that he is undoubtedly one of the most experienced lawmakers we have around today.

“It is no surprise that the gains of his leadership of the Senate and chairmanship of the National Assembly have been bounteous.

“Within a spate of one year, the 9th National Assembly under him passed the all-important Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract law to shore up Nigeria’s oil revenue, and returned the country to January-December fiscal circle among other things.

“My prayer for the Senate President at 61 is that Almighty Allah grant him many more years, robust health and continued mental and physical energy to continue in the service of our people and humanity.”