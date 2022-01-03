Tinubu hails Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi at 80

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has poured encomiums on elder-statesman and former Foreign Affairs Minister, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, as he turns 80 on January 3, 2022.

He commended the professor of Political Science for his contributions to the socio-political developments in the country and to democracy and good governance.

In a statement by his Media Office signed by Tunde Rahman, Asiwaju, the former Lagos governor, said: “Warm congratulations to former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, on attaining 80. I rejoice with him and his family on this important milestone.

“Erudite scholar, author, diplomat, pro-democracy activist and committed progressive, Prof. Akinyemi has done a lot for this country.

“That he has contributed immensely to the socio-political development of Nigeria and to democracy and good governance is evident enough in his trajectory.

“At 33, he was appointed Director-General of the Nigerian Institute for International Affairs and in 1985, at 43, he emerged Nigeria’s External Affairs Minister.

“Easily one of the best the country has produced in that office till date, his two years in office were significant as they represented some of the country’s best moments in international relations.

“Prof. Akinyemi also played active part in the country’s pro-democracy struggle and he has remained till date a key partner in our progressive front.

“I vividly recall his role in NADECO. He was a thorn in the flesh of the Abacha regime. He also helped to give scholarly support to the coalition.

“Rich in experience, wisdom and knowledge, Prof. Akinyemi is today an important elder-statesman. His wise counsel is being sought after locally and abroad.

Today, as he joins the Octogenarian club, I pray that Almighty Allah grant him more years, good health, renewed energy and more wisdom to continue to make meaningful impacts in Nigeria and beyond.”