Tinubu hails Nigerian teenage winners of global English competition, debate

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to three Nigerian students for emerging overall best in the English Language and debate competition at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Finals in London, United Kingdom.

Tinubu, in a statement issued Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, praised the trio for their exceptional achievement, describing them as shining examples of Nigeria’s future promise.

The students, Nafisa Abdullahi Aminu (17), Rukayya Muhammad Fema (15), and Hadiza Kashim Kalli, represented Nigeria at the international competition, where they outperformed thousands of contestants from 69 countries.

Nafisa was named Overall Best in English Language Skills, Rukayya emerged Overall Best in Debate, while Hadiza clinched the Outstanding Talent Award (Gold Medal).

“President Tinubu commends these exceptional young Nigerians for the feat and affirms that the nation’s future is much brighter with many of its youth as repositories of excellence.

“The President also commends the institutions of learning and states that these accomplishments are a testament to the quality and potential of Nigeria’s education system as a nurturer of some of the world’s brightest minds,” the statement read.

He noted that the Federal Government was making significant investments in the education sector and had removed financial barriers for indigent students through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.

“The President encourages Nafisa, Rukayya, and Hadiza to remain steadfast in their studies and wishes them continued success,” the statement concluded.

