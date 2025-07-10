Tinubu hails Niger Delta youths, women

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the people of the Niger Delta region, particularly the youths and women, for demonstrating solidarity with his administration and supporting the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The President’s message was conveyed by the Managing Director of the Niger Delta NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, during the Youth and Women Conference in Owerri, Imo State, as part of activities marking the 25th anniversary of the NDDC.

Ogbuku announced that President Tinubu had mandated him to extend his gratitude to the youths and women of the Niger Delta for their support and cooperation. He noted that last year, when youths across the country were preparing for protests against the administration of President Tinubu, sponsored by some politicians, the Niger Delta youths and women stood solidly behind the President.

The NDDC boss recalled that the Commission organised a youth forum attended by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu and other stakeholders.

He stated: “In that gathering, the people of the Niger Delta took their fate in their hands and resolved that they were not going to be part of the protest. So, while some other parts of Nigeria were boiling, the Niger Delta was very peaceful.”

“I want to let you know that part of his gratitude is what he has delegated the NDDC to do. That is why he has not taken his eyes off the Niger Delta Development Commission, as the only way he can reach out to you is through the Commission’s activities.”

Ogbuku stated that the NDDC had achieved significant progress in its 25 years, and the role of the youth and women must be acknowledged. “We felt the youth and women must be recognised through a programme specifically meant for them. Hence, today, this programme is taking place where youths and women from different parts of the Niger Delta are together for us to also update you on what we have done so far, our programmes and plans for the youths and women as we turn a new leaf to start a new journey after 25 years.”

“We felt that there is no way we could start this new journey without coming to you, without consulting you, without hearing from you, to begin a new chapter in the history of the NDDC. That is why this programme is essential to us, and that is why it is significant to this government, so that we can also be guided appropriately based on your thoughts, your vision, and on what the NDDC can do for you.

Ogbuku noted that the current Board and Management of the NDDC introduced the Youth Internship Scheme. He explained that the Commission had digitalised its youth programmes to make them more accessible to young people, regardless of their social status.

“As long as you are listed in our database, we will contact you based on your areas of competence and strength. We developed a process for integrating data into our operations to ensure that as many people as possible benefit from our youth programmes.”

The NDDC Managing Director stated that President Tinubu’s development agenda had charged the Commission to complete all legacy projects, warning that no project should be abandoned. “We are pleased that he appointed a Minister who is an engineer, who is supporting us technically and administratively,” Ogbuku said.

Ogbuku equally acknowledged the support of members of the National Assembly, noting that the lawmakers were fully backing the NDDC to ensure that it achieved its mandate of developing the Niger Delta region.

