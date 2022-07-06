Tinubu hails Hilliard Etta at 60

All Progressives Congress presidential standard-bearer, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated former National Vice Chairman (South-South) of the party, Chief Hilliard Etta, on the attainment of 60.

Asíwájú Tinubu who is also the APC National Leader said Etta has paid his dues and contributed immensely to the country and the party.

In a congratulatory statement by his Media Office signed by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu said: “I specially congratulate former APC National Vice Chairman (South-South), Chief Hilliard Etta, on attaining 60 today.

“Etta has hit the Diamond age. Like the diamond which is precious, Etta is worth all the accolades that will come his way today.

“He has earned his stripes as a prominent politician and a strong member of our progressive front.

“Elected Cross River State Chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria in 2012 and National Vice Chairman of APC after the historic merger of progressives across the country in 2014, Hilliard has come a long way and has contributed immensely to the development of our party.

“It was no surprise therefore that he was re-elected National Vice Chairman (South-South) in 2018 and was picked two years later by the APC National Working Committee as Acting National Chairman.

“It is also noteworthy that Hilliard has been helpful and impactful in his Cross River home-state and Nigeria at large.

“I congratulate Hilliard on this landmark birthday. I congratulate him on his accomplishments at 60. I wish him many more years, robust health, renewed strength and increased wisdom as his services are even more needed in our continued struggle for development and a better Nigeria.”