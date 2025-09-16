Tinubu hails Gumel, Amusan for making Nigeria proud

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated two distinguished Nigerians, Farouk Gumel and Tobi Amusan for their recent international achievements that have brought pride to the nation.
Tinubu’s message was conveyed in a statement by Presidential Spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday in Abuja.
Gumel was appointed Chairman of Botswana’s Sovereign Wealth Fund Limited, while Amusan won silver in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
The President said Gumel’s appointment reflects his expertise and underlines the global respect earned by Nigerian professionals.
”As Vice Chairman for Africa at the Tropical General Investment (TGI) Group, among other accomplishments, Gumel has remained a consistent player in Nigeria’s determined efforts in food sufficiency.”
”His leadership in this significant role brings immense pride to our nation, and I am confident he will excel and further cement Nigeria’s reputation for excellence in global finance.”
Tinubu also lauded Amusan for her stellar performance on the world stage, praising her relentless pursuit of excellence.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nigeria’s track queen, Tobi Amusan, won silver in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Tokyo 2025 World Championships.
The 28-year-old claimed the prize after clocking a brilliant 12.29s in the final of the 100m hurdles.
”Tobi has once again demonstrated that with patriotic fervour, coupled with hard work and determination, any height is surmountable.”
”Her achievement is a source of national pride.” Tinubu said.
The president wished both Gumel and Amusan continued success in their respective careers and assured them of the government’s unwavering support.