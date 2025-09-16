Tinubu hails Gumel, Amusan for making Nigeria proud

‎President Bola Tinubu has congratulated two distinguished Nigerians, Farouk Gumel and Tobi Amusan for their recent international achievements that have brought pride to the nation.

‎Tinubu’s message was conveyed in a statement by Presidential Spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday in Abuja.

‎Gumel was appointed Chairman of Botswana’s Sovereign Wealth Fund Limited, while Amusan won silver in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

‎The President said Gumel’s appointment reflects his expertise and underlines the global respect earned by Nigerian professionals.

‎‎”As Vice Chairman for Africa at the Tropical General Investment (TGI) Group, among other accomplishments, Gumel has remained a consistent player in Nigeria’s determined efforts in food sufficiency.”‎

‎”His leadership in this significant role brings immense pride to our nation, and I am confident he will excel and further cement Nigeria’s reputation for excellence in global finance.”

‎‎Tinubu also lauded Amusan for her stellar performance on the world stage, praising her relentless pursuit of excellence.

‎The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nigeria’s track queen, Tobi Amusan, won silver in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Tokyo 2025 World Championships.

‎The 28-year-old claimed the prize after clocking a brilliant 12.29s in the final of the 100m hurdles.

‎”Tobi has once again demonstrated that with patriotic fervour, coupled with hard work and determination, any height is surmountable.”

‎”Her achievement is a source of national pride.” Tinubu said.

‎The president wished both Gumel and Amusan continued success in their respective careers and assured them of the government’s unwavering support.

