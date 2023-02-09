Tinubu hails Fayemi at 58

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, has congratulated former governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on his attainment of 58 today.

Tinubu commended him for all he has done for the country, including his leading role in the restoration and entrenchment of democracy and good governance in the land.

In a statement in Abuja by his Media Office signed by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu said: “Today, I join family, friends and numerous associates of the former governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in congratulating him on attaining 58.

“I must commend Dr. Fayemi for his useful contributions to this country and all he has been to us and our progressive front- author, thinker, pro-democracy activist, strategist, astute politician and of course two-term governor of Ekiti State with excellent record of accomplishments.

“Together, we fought for the return of democracy to the country and for its sustenance and institutionalization.

As Adviser, Foreign Affairs in our Presidential Campaign Council, JKF remains invaluable in our struggle to renew the hope of our people in a better, stronger, prosperous and progressive Nigeria.

“Together, we must work to ensure the complete emancipation of our people from poverty and underdevelopment.

So, today, I commend the former governor for being a friend, brother and consistent ally on our progressive front. And as he turns 58, I wish him many more years in good health and increased wisdom so he can continue to render useful services to the country.”