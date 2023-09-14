Tinubu hails ex-PDP chairman, Bamanga Tukur at 88

President Bola Tinubu has sent his warm congratulations to the former Executive Governor of the old Gongola State, Alhaji Bamanga Muhammad Tukur, who will turn 88 on September 15, 2023.

The President joins the family, friends, business and political associates of the Tafidan Adamawa and Wakilin Ganye in celebrating this new age, heralded by years of selfless and sacrificial contributions to the development of Nigeria’s private and public sectors with a rich legacy of philanthropy and service to the nation across various capacities.

President Tinubu further extols the former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for his visionary leadership, which is remarkably reflected in his democratic credentials of contesting and winning elections, while consistently advocating for good governance nationwide.

As the former General Manager of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Minister of Industries clocks 88, the President affirms that his wealth of experience and wisdom, accruing through many years of service—most recently as the Executive President of the African Business Roundtable and Chairman of the NEPAD Business Group—will always serve as an important resource pool for growth in Nigeria, and Africa.

President Tinubu prays that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen Alhaji Tukur, and his family in good health, and comprehensive well-being.