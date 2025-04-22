Tinubu hails Emir of Ilorin, Sulu-Gambari, at 85

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, as the revered monarch marks his 85th birthday today, April 22, 2025.

The president’s goodwill message was conveyed in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu felicitates the Emir of Ilorin, His Royal Highness Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on his 85th birthday on April 22. Alhaji Sulu-Gambari is a former justice of the Court of Appeal and pioneer Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice in old Gongola State.

“After his call to the Bar in 1968, he became a judge of the High Court of Borno State in 1977, where he moved to the Court of Appeal in 1983,” the statement read.

While commending his unwavering dedication to national development, Tinubu praised the Emir for his selfless service to the nation, both on the bench and in traditional leadership.

“The President commends His Royal Highness, the Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Traditional Rulers, for his unwavering commitment to nation-building, demonstrated by his consistent advocacy for unity, peace, and progress,” the statement further noted.

President Tinubu also acknowledged the Emir’s contributions to the education sector as Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

The President also extended warm wishes to the royal family, the Ilorin Emirate, and the people of Kwara State.

“President Tinubu joins the Emir’s family, the Ilorin Emirate, and the people of Kwara State to celebrate the royal father on this milestone.”

He concluded by offering prayers for the monarch’s continued well-being and impactful reign.

“He prays that God Almighty will grant the Emir renewed strength and good health to enjoy many more peaceful and impactful years on the throne”, the statement concluded.

