All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the Itsekiri people over the announcement of a new Olu of Warri. He expressed joy over the emergence of the Olu-designate, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, describing it as well-deserved.

In a statement by his Media Office, signed by Tunde Rahman, Asiwaju Tinubu also commiserated with the people of Itsekiri Nation, who are his in-laws, over the passing of his Royal Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, the 20th Olu of Warri Kingdom.

He said: “I’m delighted over the announcement of the new Olu of Warri Kingdom, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko. His eventual emergence is a testament to the fact that he is indeed ordained to mount the throne of his fore-fathers.

“I congratulate the Omoba and the entire Itsekiri Nation. May his reign usher in peace, unity, rapid development and prosperity to Warri Kingdom. I send my best wishes for his continued good health, renewed energy, joy, happiness, prosperity and for the welfare and wellbeing of the Itsekiri people.”

Expressing condolences to the Itsekiri people over the passing of the 20th Olu of Warri Kingdom, the former Lagos governor expressed gratitude to God that the royal father lived well and ruled well.

“He was a remarkable king who worked hard to achieve peace and unity among his people and neighbours. My deepest condolences to the Olori, members of the Ginuwa Ruling House, and the entire Itsekiri Nation particularly at this period of mourning.”