Tinubu hails elder statesman Prince Tajudeen Olusi at 85

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated elder statesman and top member of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council, Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi, on attaining 85.

He hailed the Lagos Prince for his exemplary leadership and his continued contributions to the development of Lagos.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Media Office, signed by Tunde Rahman, Asíwájú Tinubu prayed that Almighty continue to protect him and grant him good health and increased wisdom for the benefit of all of those looking up to him for guidance and leadership.

The APC presidential candidate said: “Today, I congratulate elder statesman and eminent leader in Lagos State and Nigeria, Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi, on his 85th birthday.

“A mentor and partner on the progressive front over the years, Prince Olusi has provided rare leadership and guidance for many of us in Lagos State and beyond.

“He has contributed immensely to the development of Lagos in all spheres of life including political, economic and traditional.

“As a member of the Governance Advisory Council, his interventions have proved helpful in guiding Lagos to her present enviable height. His role within the traditional hierarchy in Lagos as a top prince is equally remarkable.

“My prayer is that Almighty Allah continue to keep Baba Olusi with us in good health and increased wisdom for the benefit of many who look up yo him for guidance and direction.

“Amin.”