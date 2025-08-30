Tinubu hails Babalola on election as president of Rotary International

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Engineer Olayinka Hakeem Babalola on his election as the President of Rotary International for the 2026/2027 calendar year.

The member of the Rotary Club of Trans Amadi, Nigeria, was elected by the Rotary International Board of Directors following SangKoo Yun’s resignation on health grounds.

Babalola will assume office on July 1, 2026.

The Rotarian is the second African and second Nigerian to attain the position in the global humanitarian organisation’s 120-year history.

President Tinubu believes that Babalola’s elevation is a testament to his years of service through the Nigerian Society of Engineers and Rotary International, his laudable philanthropic initiatives and relentless pursuit of projects that have impacted lives, strengthened communities, and advanced peace, progress, and human dignity.

He also believes that his election will inspire millions of Nigerians, especially the younger generation, by demonstrating that anyone can achieve global recognition and lead transformative change with vision, integrity, and dedication to service.

“As you prepare to assume office, you can count on our support and encouragement to continue championing humanitarian causes, fostering international partnerships, and promoting the spirit of service to humanity,” he assured Babalola.

President Tinubu wished Engineer Babalola a successful tenure and renewed strength in his service to humanity.

