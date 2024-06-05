Tinubu greets Pastor Kumuyi on his 83rd birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi on his 83rd birthday.

Tinubu, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, commended Kumuyi for his dedication and service.

He said this was not only to God but to humanity, especially the underprivileged and the downtrodden.

The statement read, “President Tinubu rejoices with the Founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry on this special occasion and celebrates his many years of defining impact as a leader, author, and teacher within and beyond the frontiers of Nigeria.

“President Tinubu notes the Spiritual Leader’s zeal in exercising his divine mantle for the promotion of peace, good neighbourliness, and pristine values as demonstrated by the Lord Jesus Christ.”

The president prayed for many more years in good health for the Lord’s servant and his family.