The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has felicitated with the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, as he clocks 56.

He said Hamzat’s good character and excellent relationship with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was worthy of emulation.

Tinubu, in a congratulatory message on Friday in Lagos, described Hamzat as an accomplished academic, renowned technocrat, administrator and a progressive politician.

He described him as a diligent person who had shown excellence in the service of the people.

According to the APC leader, the deputy governor’s contributions in the areas of information technology and infrastructural conception, design and development are particularly remarkable.

He said: “Dr Hamzat has brought his vast knowledge, immense technical abilities and tremendous experience to bear on the various positions he has held in both Lagos and at the centre in Abuja.

“From a background of illustrious career in the private sector, Dr Hamzat joined the public service upon his appointment as Commissioner for Science and Technology during my second term as governor of Lagos.

“Since then, he has not been found wanting in his contributions and commitment to making Lagos a better place.

“He has served the state with dedication in several capacities and continued in the tradition of diligence and excellence in the service of our people.”

Tinubu said the deputy governor is a prodigious man and team player, adding that as the second in command to Sanwo-Olu, he has exhibited good character.

He noted that Hamzat has provided strong support and partnership to ensure that the APC government achieve the aspiration of a greater and better Lagos.

He said: “As a leader in a great team, Deputy Governor Hamzat has demonstrated that a deputy can work harmoniously with the governor and yet carve a niche for himself.

“This excellent team building and partnership is worthy of emulation by governors and their deputies across the country, particularly in states where such relationship has been characterized by constant distrust and acrimony.”

The APC leader prayed to Almighty Allah to grant Hamzat more years and good health.

Tinubu said: “On this occasion of his 56th birthday, I pray that Almighty Allah grant him many more years in good health.

“May He grant him continued robust physical and mental energies to continue in the service of our people.”