Tinubu greets Gombe Governor on 62nd birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Executive Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, on the occasion of his 62nd birthday, describing him as a very focused leader who has a clear vision to put in place a prosperous and stable state for the benefit of his people.

The President commended the leadership qualities of the Governor, noting his diligent implementation of policies and programmes which are aimed at achieving the economic empowerment of Gombe people through mass job creation. He further applauded the NSGF Chairman for devising practical solutions to the challenges facing the state and for making a difference in the lives of his people.

President Tinubu also took note of Governor Inuwa’s penchant for responsiveness, which was witnessed most recently in his robust approach to addressing the economic situation resulting from the removal of fuel subsidy, including the introduction of a 40% subsidy on fertilizers and other key agricultural inputs to boost food production in Gombe State, as well as the implementation of salary increases for workers.

“It is my prayer that as you add another year to your life, God Almighty will imbue you with renewed strength and vigour to continue to work in the best interest of Gombe State, the Northern region, and the entire country,” the President said.