Tinubu greets Gilbert Chagoury on birthday 

President Bola Tinubu celebrates business titan, Ambassador Gilbert Chagoury, as he marks his birthday.

Tinubu’s greeting is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday.

The President appreciates Ambassador Chagoury’s consistency and reliability, demonstrated throughout his storied career, noting his desire to see Nigeria rise to the highest of heights in all spheres of human endeavour.

The President recalls how the Chagoury family kept faith with Africa’s largest economy by continually investing in various projects and philanthropic activities over the decades, irrespective of all the socio-political challenges that characterised the road to the nation’s return to civilian rule in 1999 and beyond.

“Gilbert is a shining light in any room. He is compassionate, discerning, and totally reliable in every respect. He has invested in our country in both good and bad times. He is generous with both his heart and his resources. With friends like him, one can sleep with a still mind. He is a valuable and cherished person who is worthy of celebration,” the President says.

Chagoury’s birthday is tomorrow, Monday, January 8, 2023.