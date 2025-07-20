Tinubu greets General David Jemibewon at 85

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Major-General David Medayese Jemibewon (rtd) on his 85th birthday.

President Tinubu joins the family and friends of the retired general to celebrate this special occasion.

General Jemibewon served the nation in many capacities as a military officer.

He served as military governor of the Western State from August 1975 to March 1976, as General Officer Commanding First Infantry Division, and later as Adjutant General of the Nigerian Army.

After retiring from the army, General Jemibewon returned to school to study law and later practised law.

He served as Minister of Police Affairs from 1999 to 2000 and is credited with undertaking specific reforms in the force.

Also Read:

The President commends General Jemibewon for his decades of service to the nation and salutes his courage, discipline, and patriotism.

President Tinubu prays that God Almighty will keep the General in good health and grant him many more years.

Post Views: 1