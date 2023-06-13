Tinubu greets Akpabio, Abass, says he’s ready to work with National Assembly

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the new Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on their election as presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly.

This followed an election in the Senate that saw Akpabio beat former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator-elect Abdulaziz Yari, by 63 votes to 46 to emerge President.

In the House of Representatives, Abbas, who was the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress, polled 353 votes, beating his rivals, former Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, and Aminu Jaji, who both secured three votes each.

In a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, Tinubu said, “Being elected by peers as presiding officers and assuming the leadership of the National Assembly is a great honour that comes with huge responsibility.

“I trust that you will justify the confidence reposed in you by your members and many Nigerians.

“As your president, I am prepared to transparently work with the National Assembly. Nigerians expect distinguished senators and honourable members to make laws and carry out oversight duties that will enhance the performance of government to achieve successful outcomes, including improving their quality of life.”

“In the course of our work together, disagreements may occur. When we disagree, it will not be out of malice, ill-will and quest to diminish the institution of National Assembly or any individual member.

“Our people across the length and breadth of our country expect so much from us. They want us to lift their economic burden. They want us eliminate insecurity so our farmers in rural communities can go to their farms and produce the food we eat.

“Our people look up to us to change the fortune of our country for good and remove all barriers that impede progress. All of these we can make happen with dedication and commitment. We can only achieve all the good things we promised during our campaigns when we work together in harmony but with respect for our respective prerogatives and in the best interest of our country.

“We cannot afford to waste this opportunity because Nigerians want us to make every day of the next four years count. Justifiably, our people want more from their government. They truly deserve progressive good governance that will improve their standards of living. We must give them our best.

“I will remain a partner in progress for peace, stability and prosperity of Nigeria. I count on the leadership of the 10th National Assembly and all members to work and walk with me on this governmental journey.

“Once again, I send my best wishes.”