Tinubu gifts D’Tigress $100,000, flat, national honour

President Bola Tinubu has gifted players of the nationa’s national female basketaball team, the D’Tigress, $100,000, three-bedroom flat, and national honour each.

This followed the team’s victory at the AfroBasket championship in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday, where they defeated Mali for their fifth consecutive title.

Members of the coaching crew, led by Coach Rena Makama, also got $50,000 each.

President Tinubu announced this when he hosted the team on Monday.

Tinubu was represented at the event by the First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

