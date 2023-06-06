Tinubu gets approval of Senate to appoint 20 Special Advisers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday sought approval of Senate to appoint 20 Special Advisers.

This is contained in a letter read on the floor of the Senate by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

According to the letter, “I seek your approval to appoint 20 Special Advisers. While hoping my request will be given expeditious consideration.”

After the letter was read on the floor by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, the leader of the Senate therefore moved a motion to give approval for the request.