Tinubu floors Atiku, Obi in 12 Oyo LGs

The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has defeated the candidates of both the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party in 12 local government areas of Oyo State announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The local governments are:

Ibadan North West: APC 13,078, PDP 6,011, LP 4,820

Kajola: APC 11,917, PDP 9,358, LP 503;

Afijio: APC 8,876, PDP 4,112, LP 1,925;

Itesiwaju: APC 6,180, PDP 4,948, LP 387;

Atisbo: APC 7,928, PDP 4,031, LP 1,178;

Atiba: APC 15,046, PDP 6,180, LP 1,234;

Lagelu: APC 16,011, PDP 5,112, LP 4,066

Oyo West: APC 14,076, PDP 4,544, LP 1,724:

Iseyin: APC 19,731, PDP 6,588, LP 1,371;

Ibarapa East: APC 10,575, PDP 4,800, LP 779;

Saki East: APC 6,414, PDP 3,634, LP: 1,144

Ibarapa Central: APC 10,291, PDP 5,169, LP 726

Ibarapa North and Oyo East are pending due to the contradiction in the figure.

The centre has gone for a break and it would be reconvened by 4 pm today.

Acting Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Professor Babatunde Olusola, who is the state collation officer, announced the break.