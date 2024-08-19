Tinubu flies to France in new presidential plane

President Bola Tinubu departed Abuja on Monday for Paris, France using the new Airbus A330, which replaced the 19-year-old Boeing B737-700 (BBJ) bought by the Presidency of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

New Nigerian presidential jet

A statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said the new plane was bought far below the market price.

It said it saved Nigeria huge maintenance and fuel costs, running into millions of dollars yearly.

The recommendation to replace the B737-700(BBJ) followed an investigative hearing by Nigeria’s parliament that questioned the plane’s safety record and cost efficiency, especially after it malfunctioned during a trip to Saudi Arabia.

The Nigerian Senate’s security and intelligence committee recommended replacing the ageing aircraft in the presidential fleet to reduce downtime and operational expenses.

