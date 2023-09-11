Tinubu felicitates with HRH Etsu Nupe on 71th birthday as he marks 20th anniversary on the throne

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated His Royal Highness, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, on the occasion of his 71st birthday and the commemoration of his landmark 20th year on the highly revered throne.

The President has described the first-class monarch, who is also the Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, as a consummate statesman and a most respected national leader.

“I join a multitude of Nigerians, family members and friends in celebrating His Royal Highness, the Etsu Nupe. This is a remarkable moment which calls for thanksgiving in the celebration of a purposeful life that has been well lived,” the President stated.

The President noted that throughout his decorated career as a military official and upon his ascension to the revered throne of his forefathers two decades ago, the traditional ruler has remained steadfast in his service to Nigeria and his people.

President Tinubu prayed for more fulfilling years for the traditional ruler and urged him to rededicate himself in his effort to improve society.